Wayne L Gatzke

Wayne L. Gatzke, born June 27, 1952, of Traverse City, passed away on March 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. Wayne...

Wayne L. Gatzke

1952 - 2020

Published on March 22, 2020
Charles Duane Putnam

Charles Duane "Charlie" Putnam, 91, of Northport, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Macon, Georgia, with family...

(Charlie) Duane Putnam

1928 - 2019

Published on March 15, 2020
Lawrence Joseph Chiappini

Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Chiappini, age 70, passed away at his home on March 5, 2020. He grew up living in Lynn,...

Larry Joseph Chiappini

1949 - 2020

Published on March 10, 2020
George Joseph Galic George Joseph Galic

George Joseph Galic, 76, of Traverse City, died peacefully at home of Stage IV prostate cancer. He was born Sept. 9,...

George Galic

1943 - 2020

Published on March 29, 2020
Michele A. Vozza Michele A. Vozza

Michele Ann Vozza, 54, of Traverse City, passed away and went up to heaven the morning of March 25, 2020, with her...

Michele Vozza

1966 - 2020

Published on March 29, 2020

John McCutcheon, 76, of Beulah, joined the heavenly angels surrounded by loved ones March 23, 2020.
A Chicago native,...

John McCutcheon

1944 - 2020

Published on March 29, 2020
Robert Allen Cairns Robert Allen Cairns

Robert Allen "Bob" Cairns, 81, of Alden, died March 25, 2020 at Kalkaska Memorial Health - Eden Center. He was born...

Robert Cairns

1938 - 2020

Published on March 29, 2020
Joel G. Magner Joel G. Magner

Joel Gary Magner (Hebrew name Yaakov), 69, transcended this life and began his next great adventure on March 23,...

Joel Magner

1950 - 2020

Published on March 29, 2020
Katharine L. Hanchett Katharine L. Hanchett

Katharine Lucille (Crain) Hanchett, 84, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, while on vacation in Pharr, Texas. She...

Katharine Hanchett

1935 - 2020

Published on March 29, 2020
Roger L. Favorite Roger L. Favorite

Roger L. Favorite, 89, of Interlochen, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 in St. George, Utah.
Roger was born on...

Roger Favorite

1930 - 2020

Published on March 29, 2020
Carol D. Holtrey Carol D. Holtrey

Carol Denise (Eskew) Holtrey, 54, of Traverse City, passed away suddenly on March 20, 2020.
She was born in...

Carol Holtrey

1965 - 2020

Published on March 28, 2020
Lynn B. Long Lynn B. Long

Lynn Bradley Long, 81, reached the end of a courageous battle against cancer on March 25, 2020, with his wife and...

Lynn Long

1938 - 2020

Published on March 28, 2020
Jowett Funeral Home Jowett Funeral Home

It is profound with sadness that we said goodbye to our husband, father and grandfather on March 19, 2020. Bob fought...

Jowett Home

1948 - 2020

Published on March 28, 2020
Cynthia Keller Gould Cynthia Keller Gould

Cindy K. Gould, 83, of Traverse City, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early Monday morning March 23,...

Cynthia Gould

1936 - 2020

Published on March 27, 2020

David A. Klepac, 49, of Kingsley, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 24, 2020.
He is survived by his wife...

David Klepac

2020

Published on March 27, 2020
Lynn Long

Donna my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Edward Kavanaugh

Our thoughts are with you.

Michele Vozza

I’m so sorry for your loss! I always loved seeing and catching up with Michelle at those events where our paths crossed...TAG, friends of...

Theresa Schmitt

Oh Feed, my heat is truly broken for you and your family. Traci was such a bubbly , kind hearted person. My prayers are with all of you.

Ruthann Crawford

Thank you Ruthie for all the wonderful things you have done for all of us. You are a true angel of God. We miss you terribly but know you are in...

Rhoda Ritter

Rhoda was the first person to teach my baby girl how to ride a horse. We are forever grateful to her for that, as I'm sure, hundreds of other...

